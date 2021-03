HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDVM) – After falling behind 17-3 in the first half, #1 ranked James Madison University rattled 17 unanswered points to maintain its undefeated record, in their conference opener.

Oakdale grad Percy Agyei-Obese, went in untouched for the go-ahead score with 7 1/2 minutes remaining on the board. He led the Dukes with 135 rushing yards.

JMU returns to Harrisonburg to play William & Mary on the same day, with kickoff set for 4 p.m.