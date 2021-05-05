1/1 Terrapins will try to avoid slow start in Big Ten semifinal against Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – This Thursday, the Maryland men’s lacrosse team will take the field in State College, Pennsylvania for the Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup, against the Michigan Wolverines.

Maryland walked out of their last meeting with the Wolverines, with a 18-12 victory; but in that game, the Terps looked shaky, and beatable; trailing 5-0 in the first six minutes.

A large bulk of Michigan’s offense came from their young front six; comprised of four sophomores, and two freshman – who lit a fire into the Wolverine’s gameplan. Despite Maryland’s eventual 16-0 run, which is their longest of the season; that is luck the Terps cannot rely on in this crucial semifinal matchup.

“I think avoiding a slow start is really important to us right now.” said John Geppert, when asked about how they are preparing for Michigan’s front six. “We saw what happened to us the last time we went up to Michigan and how they jumped on us early. We’re fortunate enough to go on a big run, that’s not always guaranteed – it never is. Knowing that we need to come out firing, and send a message, and taking care of business is really important to us.”