Work begins on public mural in honor of local business owner

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — On Monday morning, Blaine Young and artist Ron Layman were bearing through the sun and heat for day one of a new public art piece.

“I think it’s a shame that we do so much for someone once they pass, instead of them seeing it once they’re alive. But he’ll be smiling from heaven,” Young said.

Young say he was a close family friend to Raymond Scott, who went by the name Scotty. Scott operated a food bus for more than 30 years along what used to be Scholls Lane.

After Scott passed away in April at 84 years old, Young spearheaded the effort to rename the road Scottys Bus Lane honor of his staple business.

“He did a lot to help a lot of people in many different ways,” Young explained, “Whether they were hungry and needed a sandwich, whether they needed money to fund a basketball team. He was always there, he gave back. He was a ‘unifier.”

The street was dedicated by the city in July. But for Young, the effort didn’t stop there.

He organized a call for donors to contribute about $13,000 to create a mural along the lane on the wall of the dugout at McCurdy Field. The 15-foot mural mirrors an original painting of Scott serving up his beloved hot dogs. The artwork was created by Thurmont artist Rebecca Pearl, Young said.

By mid-morning, Layman, who is replicating the painting on a larger scale, had ascended onto scaffolding and completed the primer base for the mural.

“The paints that we’re using here are mineral-based paints so they’re going to last, they won’t fade in the sunlight, Layman explained, “The goal is to make sure it lasts a longtime. Like after I leave this planet, this will still be here.”

Young says that in addition to the street name change and new mural, plans are to host an annual food truck festival in honor of Scott with proceeds benefiting a scholarship fund in his name.

“There’s ordinary people that do extraordinary things in every community every day, and it’s nice to be able to memorialize those good deeds,” Young said.

The mural is expected to be completed before the end of the month.

