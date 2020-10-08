Woofies, Veterans Moving Forward partner for free pet grooming

All of Woofies’ services were free of charge, including baths, fur and nail trims, and walks.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — October 8 is Freedom Day USA, a day for businesses to recognize veterans and active duty military members.

Northern Virginia’s pet grooming service, Woofies, was fully booked Thursday. All of its services were free of charge, including baths, fur and nail trims, and walks. If a veteran chose to get all available services, they saved $2,500.

For about a year, Woofies has partnered with Veterans Moving Forward to reach more veterans. The nonprofit matches service and emotional support dogs with veterans, at no cost to them or their family. All of the dogs are named after military members who were killed in action.

“Those people that come here to do business with Woofies, they can learn a little bit about us and maybe we can be included into their donation scheme for the year,” said Gordon Sumner, president and CEO of Veterans Moving Forward. “Since we are 501(c)3 that is a tax deductible donation so having that strong partnership is really wonderful for us and we greatly appreciate Woofies for their support.”

In the beginning of the pandemic, Woofies offered free dog walking services to medical workers. “We always try to give back to the community,” said Michelle Novy, Woofies’ director of marketing. “When Freedom Day USA came about we decided we wanted to say thank you.”

Each dog received a red, white, and blue bandana at the end of their services. Woofies and Veterans Moving Forward also hosted a “Yappy Hour” Thursday evening at a Loudoun restaurant. All proceeds were donated to the nonprofit.

