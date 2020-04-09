Winchester woman raises thousands through social media positivity challenge

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A Winchester woman is raising money for non-profits by challenging people on social media to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recovery Connection LLC CEO Julie Funkhouser started a 30-day Connect in Crisis Challenge on Facebook in late March, asking people to participate in challenges related to comments, posts and shares.

The Facebook Group “For Danny” is named for her late husband and is devoted to generating positivist and support for essential employees working during the pandemic.

For every challenge goal met, Funkhouser pledges $500 towards a non-profit helping the community during the pandemic.

Funkhouser said the challenge follows Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s original timeline for the statewide closedown.

“I realized that March 24 was my birthday and April 23 is my clean date,” Funkhouser said. “I’m one of those people that don’t believe in coincidences and I was like ‘I feel like I’m meant to do something.'”

Funkhouser said she expects to have over $25,000 pledged by the end of the challenge and she hopes others will be inspired to give as well.