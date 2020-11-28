WATCH: Cute critters play with some pumpkins donated to the Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While the rest of us spent Thanksgiving enjoying some pumpkin pie, these critters at the Mill Mountain Zoo just need the pumpkin to have some fun.

The Mill Mountain Zoo extended their gratitude to Mike’s Country Market and Greenhouses on Wednesday, Nov. 25, for donating the pumpkins, saying “The animals will be thrilled!”

And thrilled they were!

Check out these little pigs chowing down on a pumpkin:

However, some creatures don’t need to eat the pumpkins to have some fun with them.

According to the Mill Mountain Zoo, these pumpkins “definitely put Linkin and Henry into a fall mood.”

For more photos and videos of Roanoke Valley animals playing with pumpkins — or just playing in general — check out the Mill Mountain Zoo’s Facebook page.

