Washington County residents go “Over the Edge” for fundraiser

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A few brave Washington County residents got the opportunity to repel down the side of a 10 story building in downtown Hagerstown for a good cause.

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County hosted their “Over The Edge for Kids” fundraising event to raise money for their afterschool programs. Participants have the opportunity to repel down the side of the Alexander House if they reach their $1,000 goal set by the Boys and Girls Club.

Executive Director, Addie Nardi, was thrilled that the Boys and Girls Club was able to hold the event.

“So obviously the funding is great and much needed the event itself brings a crowd downtown, it brings an excitement downtown, and it’s just a neat event. Events like this are really important to non-profits like us.”

Nardi did not go “over the edge” like her Development Director, E.J. Fuller, who organised the event and repelled down the Alexander House once last year and twice on Saturday.

“I’m so thankful to be able to have this event because it does benefit the boys and girls club afterschool program and to be able to pull this off with covid and raise just as much money as we did last year was amazing. So I’d have to say hats off to the community for supporting.”

There were over 20 people who repelled down the Alexander House, one of those being Mike Fitzgerald who was a little nervous at first but overcame his fear for the kids.

“Well I had to get over my fear, I had to take my hands off the tripod! Our organisation donated and we also raised money, but I’ve always been about supporting the kids and their future.”

The “Over The Edge” fundraiser was supposed to take place in April, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Both Nardi and Fuller agreed that with the help of the Over The Edge corporate team, they could hold the event while following COVID safety precautions.

Some of the kids from the program were volunteers to help run the event smoothly and keep their feet on the ground. Cassidy, Anasha, Amaia, and Akilah had no interest in repelling down the side of the Alexander House but were more than excited to watch Fuller complete the feat twice.

Nardi also explained that events like “Over the Edge for Kids” allows for the community to get a glimpse into the Boys and Girls Club as well as to see their program participant in action.

“Anytime our kids can be out in the community meeting people, it is great because number one: they’re exceptional kids and number two: we’re super proud that they’re club kids and we hope they’re proud too and we want the community to see that they’re our kids.”

While one can’t repel down the Alexander House after donating, the “Over the Edge for Kids” fundraiser ends on October 31st, 2020.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, visit their website.