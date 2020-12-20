Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus go virtual

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — While kids may not be able to meet with Santa in traditional ways this year, his elves thought up another way to chat before Christmas.

Kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus virtually during personalized video calls in case they’ve got questions about to ask him about Rudolph and their wish list.

The video calls are COVID safe and since they save a trip to the mall, it might be the first time kids in rural areas get one on one time with the big man himself.

Personalized video calls with Santa and Mrs. Claus can be booked on the Chit-Chat with Santa website.