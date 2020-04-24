VIDEO: Police officers, hospital workers cheer each other on in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County first-responders and medical professionals are working together and supporting one another in the fight against COVID-19.
Friday morning, dozens of officers from the Montgomery County Police Department drove through the Holy Cross Hospital campus in Silver Spring with their lights flashing and sirens blaring.
Holy Cross medical professionals held signs with messages of support and encouragement for the officers while cheering and chanting.
Nearby neighbors along Forest Glen Rd also stood outside to watch the display of lights, sound and support among front-line workers.
