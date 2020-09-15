UPDATE: Dunbar High School hits DC roads with donated bikes

On Tuesday, Clark said more students are asking to bike than he'd originally anticipated. He's still asking for bicycles and helmets.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Earlier this month, Dunbar High School physical education teacher Alex Clark coordinated Dunbar Strong, a fitness event for his students to start the school year off on the right foot. “There’s not a lot of opportunities, especially in low-income areas and even in the Black community, where we’re able to gain access to quality health options, quality fitness options,” he said on Friday.

At the same time, Clark was collecting bikes for his fall curriculum to keep his students engaged while they learn at home. His original goal was just 20; by September 4, he’d collected over 55. On Monday, he took his students out for a ride on the National Mall.

Both efforts are part of Clark’s organization, called Prime Ability, which leads fitness events for kids and their families. “Prime Ability is really just a program that’s going to help give them something to do, keep them off the streets; allow them to have a positive and safe space where they can really just be kids,” Clark said.

On Tuesday, Clark said more students are asking to bike than he’d originally anticipated. He’s still asking for bicycles and helmets. And as the weather gets cooler and the sun sets earlier in the day, Clark is also asking for hoodies and bike lights.

He’s collecting monetary donations on his GoFundMe and can arrange drop off times for items.

