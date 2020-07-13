United Way Stuff the Bus campaign launches virtually

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — United Way of Frederick County is collecting school supplies for the annual Stuff the Bus campaign in a new way amid the pandemic.

For 12 years, United Way and Frederick County Public Schools have partnered to collect donations of pencils, notebooks and backpacks for students at multiple drop-off sites. School buses, filled with volunteers, then set out to retrieve those donations and “fill the bus.”

But this year, officials launched the event virtually.

In an effort to minimize contact, United Way has created an online store of more than 93,000 school supplies items.

“When many of our clients have seen disruption in their income streams, the ability to prepare for school is just hard,” explained president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, Ken Oldham, “We have pared down the list to items that we know they’re going to need if they’re at school or at home.”

Community members are also encouraged to create teams for virtual collection drives online.

The virtual donation drive will continue through August 2, 2020.

In 2019, the campaign collected supplies and resources for 4,500 students.

For more information on how to donate, visit the website.

