United Way of Frederick County and BGE Home partner together to give “A Gift of Warmth”

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As the temperature begins to drop during these frigid winter months, heat is more important now than ever. The United Way of Frederick County and BGE Home have partnered together to bless one family with the “gift of warmth“.

The Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed report – also known as the ALICE Report – for Maryland revealed that, before COVID-19, more than 39% of Frederick County households struggled to afford basic household necessities. So the two organizations wanted to gift one local family a brand new high-efficiency heating/cooling system.

“It may be small but at the end of the day, it’s big for this family,” said Shana Knight, Marketing Director at United Way of Frederick County. “It means a lot. I know a lot of time people have to choose between putting food on the table or paying a bill.”

This year’s recipient, Minda Hamilton, has dedicated her life to making sure others are okay.

According to Knight, Minda’s nomination stood out because Minda is a very caring individual who’s always helping others. Minda was nominated by her daughter, who says her mother needs some work done on her home, so having this new HVAC system will take a load off her shoulders.

Minda used to heat her house with a combination of her oven and electric heaters because her old heating system smelt like smoke. Now she can turn on her heat consistently without having to wake up in the middle, so she can continue to her work of giving to others.

“I can’t believe it,” said Hamilton. “I’ve never won anything and I just, something this nice, you know I just can’t believe it and I’m so grateful and so thankful to you all, you’ll never know.”