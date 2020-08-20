Two Marylanders create nonprofit to help veterans

SMITHBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Transitioning to civilian life can be challenging for some veterans. That is why Maryland residents, and married couple, Matt Sickle and Alyssa Sickle, created a nonprofit to help veterans succeed.

According to Pew Research Center, while most veterans say the military prepared them for active duty, only about 30 percent say they were well prepared for the transition to civilian life.

With the pandemic creating a lot of uncertainty and with a lack of resources available this can trigger veteran to feel past trauma related to war.





“Being a veteran myself and my husband being a veteran, we see the hardships of going from military life to civilian life. The financial burden and the mental health part of it can be hard, so we want to help other people. It’s something near and dear to our heart and we feel very passionate about this nonprofit,” said Alyssa.

The couple’s organization, called “Ordinary Vets,” offers mental health services, along with resume building, and eventually the couple hopes to build veteran housing. They say this work means everything to them

The organization is asking any veteran in need to reach out so they can assist you. For more information visit https://ordinaryvets.org/

