Toys for Tots finds COVID-safe way to distribute toys

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Christmas might look different this year but Toys for Tots of Washington County wanted to make sure that one thing stayed the same on Christmas morning.

On Saturday, Toys for Tots of Washington County distributed bags of toys to families from all over the county to ensure that no child woke up without a gift under the tree this Christmas; a mission that’s especially important this year as families face more hardships now than ever.

Diane Dutrow, the coordinator of Toys for Tots of Washington County stressed that every child deserves to have presents under the tree at Christmas. Due to the pandemic, Toys for Tots was unable to run distribution day as they have in years past. After donation boxes are collected, the toys then sorted by age and gender. Then on distribution day, volunteers would take families around to the designated tables to allow parents to pick out the toys that they wanted for their children.

This year, families still had to register and provide the ages and genders of their children. However, families were unable to come into the distribution space and were given a time slot to pick up their bags from the distribution location where pre-packed toy bags were ready for pick up.

“So this year because of bagging, we wanted to make sure that we were able to give the children as many toys as possible. So normally, toys come in and we just sort them by age and gender and just put them in the boxes. Certain age groups are getting up to 15 toys, it’s just depending on how many extra toys we got in yesterday. But nobody is getting less than 10. So they’re getting anywhere between 10 and 15 toys in their bags plus all of the extras that we’re throwing in.”

Dutrow also explained that other toys and gifts were added to the bags on distribution day before they are given to parents. On top of the 10-15 gifts already in the bag, children will also be given puzzles, books, and stuffed animals as well as extra toys that were brought to the distribution center after the initial bags were packed.

Assistant coordinator Jacey Rohrer also stated that this year’s distribution day means more than in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were really thinking we weren’t going to be able to do it this year. And with all of the guidelines, we were thinking they were gonna shut us down. When we figured out a way to safely deliver the toys, it was just kinda… It was humbling.”

Toys for Tots was founded by the Marine Corps in 1947 by Reserve Major Bill Hendricks after his wife gave him handmade dolls to give to an agency that would help children in need. When he was unable to find such an agency, his wife suggested that he create one. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was established in 1991 which also established permanent orders to the Marine Corps to help run and support the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

Former Marine Captain and Smithsburg resident Michael Lawrence has helped with Toys for Tots before while in the Marine Corps. He explained that members of the Marine Corp Reserves are often assigned to run Toys for Tots events as part of their service duties. Although his 10-year active and reserve service contract has concluded, he was more than willing to continue his service to the organization.

“I think it’s really cool because no other branch in service does this. So the Marine Corps is the only branch that I know of that actually has a program set up, especially during the holidays to give back to children and people who are less fortunate in the community there. So it means a lot. It definitely does.”

Crystal Levy-Ware has been a volunteer with Toys for Tots for almost 50 years. She has been battling cancer and recently underwent surgery. With tears in her eyes, she stated that she beat cancer on November 3rd and that nothing would stop her from helping out on distribution day, even though her fellow volunteers kept asking her to take time to recover.

“I beat it November the third. This is something I love to do and I just was not gonna let toys for tots down. I was not having it.”

When asked what her favourite aspect of volunteering, Levy-Ware exclaimed, “Making the children happy. Making the children happy, packing their stuff up, and making them happy!”

While Toys for Tots mainly distributes toys around the holidays, they never let any toy go to waste and save whatever is leftover to be distributed next year or given to children affected by traumatic events or disasters.

