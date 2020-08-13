Three Virginia women receive scholarship in honor of Breonna Taylor

WILLOWSFORD, Va. (WDVM) — It all started with a phone call to Breonna Taylor’s mother. Virginia resident Jeff Granger was distraught over the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, so he called her mother to see what he could do to help.

She had requested that they send balloons up into the sky in her honor, but due to environmental guidelines, Granger’s neighborhood hosted a vigil — and that’s where he finally struck up a conversation with his long-time neighbor, Kristin Pasqual.

“We lived on the same street, and we never met each other, and this event, however you see it, unified us,” said Granger.

It was then that the duo decided to host a peace walk for Taylor, and then created a scholarship in her honor.

Three local women received the Breonna Taylor Matters scholarship. (Courtesy: Kristin Pasqual)

The three women selected — Kayla Kelly, Lawrenda Avowlanou and Shayauna Darrell — are all following in Taylor’s footsteps and pursuing careers in public service.

They were all thrilled when they learned they won the scholarship. Due to COVID-19, the girls and their parents were struggling financially, making the possibility of college seem unrealistic.

“My mom usually works three jobs, and due to COVID, she’s only working one….she cried when she found out I got the scholarship, it was really emotional,” said Darrell.

Although the initial idea was to have one scholarship, the community, with Willowsford Cares as the sponsor, raised $15,000 — allowing there to be three winners each receiving $5,000. The hope is to raise awareness about the scholarship, so people will donate and they can award more scholarships next year.

“It has been such a gift to be able to channel frustration and anger into something positive…. so thank you, Breonna,” said Pasqual.

