The Marine Corps Historic Half continues virtually amidst COVID-19 pandemic

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Despite the cancellation of the Marine Corps Historic Half race, one woman did not let that stop her from participating in the annual race.

Robyn Johnson, a Manassas native, and mother of three has been participating in the Historic Half since it began in 2008, this group is known as the Iron Mile Company. The group consists of 113 runners that have continued to participate in the 13.1-mile race annually.

Johnson mapped her route around Manassas including four water stations that her family set up, typically the race includes eight. According to Johnson’s family, they wanted to help their mom maintain her streak anyway they could.

It was both to provide hydration as well as give a mental boost and cheer her on since she was running the race alone.

Tia Edwards, daughter of Robyn Johnson

With the cancellation of several races due to the coronavirus pandemic, virtual races are becoming the new normal, and runners are deciding to adapt to the new format.

