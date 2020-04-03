The Arlington Community Foundation distributes over $400,000 to local charities

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– The Arlington Community Foundation has provided over $400,000 in emergency support this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations around the country especially the Arlington Community Foundation are stepping up to the challenge to respond to the needs of the community in this time of uncertainty. The foundation recently received a $1 million grant from Amazon along with contributions for local organizations to be spent around the region to help individuals and nonprofit organizations in need.

Jennifer Owens, President/CEO of Arlington Community Foundation said, “We will give out more than half a million dollars by the beginning of next week. We just are really hoping that additional corporate and individual donors will provide funds so we can keep filling this gap. We’re just hopeful that we won’t have to stop this support due to lack of dollars.”

According to Owens, thus far the largest amount of $25,000 went to the Arlington Food Assistance Center.