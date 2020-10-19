Subaru Loves Pets adoption event helps animals find forever homes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Usually when you visit a dealership, you leave with a new car. But on Sunday, some left with a new family member.

Subaru Loves Pets is an adoption event hosted by Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown and the Humane Society of Washington County to showcase more shelter animals in hopes of finding them their forever home.

Catherine Fister and her partner adopted a dog named Gloria who is one of many animals at the event and were excited to take her home.

“We’ve been here since 8 AM and we were told that when it opened up, it was first come first serve. So we wanted to make sure that we got the dog that was going to be for us.”

Noel Fridgen, the Communications and Digital Fundraising Manager for the Humane Society of Washington County, stated that she always looks forward to this event. She also highlighted that adoption fees were reduced to $50 for dogs and waived completely for cats due to a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or ASPCA.

“We love this event because it does draw in people who might not know about adopting an animal otherwise. There are people that are here today that may not have come to the shelter but because they have that relationship with Sheehy, they got word of the event and are here to take home their new best friend.”

This event is held every year and Fridgen emphasized that the event would not be possible without the support of Sheehy Subaru, who opened their showroom and auto shop to the Humane Society.

Anthony Schifano, general manager of Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown, did not take home an animal from the event but was happy to see other pets find their forever homes.

“It’s important because it’s so great to see people come out with their pets, take pictures, and also to see these beautiful dogs and cats get adopted and going to new homes. It really is something special.”

The Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event was able to introduce 16 cats and 7 dogs to their new families.