Student group creates alumni networking program for seniors

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As we’re all facing challenges during this time, many students are left with the stress of not ending the school year with their classmates.

Seniors, especially, will miss prom, graduation and saying goodbye to their friends before going off to college. A student organization in Montgomery County came up with an idea that could help put some seniors at ease with the transition.

It’s around the time when some high school students are making that big decision; deciding what college to attend, or another path after graduating – but the health emergency is making connections with mentors and advisors difficult.

A student organization called MoCo Students For Change developed a mentoring networking database to connect seniors with alumni. Co-President of MoCo Students For Change, Claire Gelillo said that they help, “Learn more about the schools that they were interested in. Perhaps aid in the process of making college decisions.” Field Organization Director of the student organization, Lauren Perl stated, “We are constantly growing it and making sure as many students as possible can utilize this resource.”

Students and alumni have the option to connect via text, email or a video chat. In addition, organizers believe this is a way to personalize their experience by talking to someone with similar interests and backgrounds. There are nearly 800 alumni in the database with over 250 students signed up. “If we can provide any little bit of comfort to current seniors, I think that that’s the least that we can be doing as a student organization that has a broad base within the county,” Perl said.

Alumni and students interested may fill out an online form.