Stronger Together: Visit Frederick launches effort to help tourism industry

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Visit Frederick is showing a sign of support to the tourism community currently taking a hit.

According to the non-profit organization, one sign of decreased tourism within Frederick County is lower hotel revenue. Hotel revenue in the county was down 70 percent in April compared to last year’s numbers.

The Visit Frederick is now partnering with local business, Custom Imprints, to create and sell a custom t-shirt to help build funding for the industry.

The tee features an outline of the state of Maryland and a heart over Frederick County with the words “Stronger Together.”

100 percent of the profits from the shirt will go towards supporting the local tourism industry

“By purchasing these shirts you’re supporting the tourism efforts in our community, the recovery efforts for local businesses,” explained Melissa Joseph Muntz with Visit Frederick, “When we open up we hope to see people wearing these all around town showing that Frederick really is stronger when its working together.”

Visit Frederick is now selling kids sizes in addition to adult sizes.

The effort is ongoing. For more information, go to https://www.visitfrederick.org/stronger-together/