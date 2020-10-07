Step N’ Stride Breast Cancer Walk goes virtual

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Breast Cancer Awareness of Cumberland Valley may not be able to hold their Step ‘n Stride walk in person this year, so they are going virtual to honor and support breast cancer survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Saturday, October 10th, marks the start of the week-long virtual Step ‘n Stride walk to raise funds to support cancer survivors of Western Maryland, Southern Pennsylvania, and the Eastern Panhandle.

Participants can walk as much as they want from this Saturday until the end of the virtual walk on October 17th.

All of the funds raised from this walk will go directly to helping cancer survivors of all ages and their families as they battle cancer together.

Executive director, Stacy Horst, explains that this walk is usually their biggest fundraiser of the year. She also described the importance of the walk as it connects survivors from all over the area to support and uplift each other through their battles.

“We wanted to be able to continue to raise funds to continue our programs but we also just love the comradery that we see. A typical year, we have a survivor lap at HCC and that’s just a chance to celebrate people whether they’re on the first part of their journey or they’ve been a survivor for 20+ years. So we just wanted to keep that celebration going and we have lots of creative ways to keep people connected even though it’s virtual.”

The virtual walk will conclude with a car parade to honor cancer survivors at Hagerstown Community College next Saturday starting at 10 am. Community members are urged to attend and Horst emphasized that all attendees must observe social distancing measures, wear masks, and most of all, wear pink.

Registration for the walk will remain open until 9 AM on October 17th.

To register or for more information, visit the BCA-CV website.