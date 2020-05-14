Smithsburg High School staff surprise graduating senior, naming her 2020 Prom Queen





Smithsburg High School Senior Bailey Grove named 2020 Prom Queen

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Graduating Senior Bailey Grove got the surprise of a lifetime when she heard a knock on her front door.

“I was so surprised when I opened my door and saw my principals standing there and it took me a second to realize all my family and friends were standing in my yard also.” said Grove.

Smithsburg High School Principal Gary Willow and Assistant Principal Robert Stike surprised Grove Wednesday morning with a sash and crown, naming her the Prom Queen of 2020.

“I just figured that there wouldn’t be a prom court since prom was cancelled,” said Grove. “It’s meant so much to me that the administration team took the time and effort to still have a court and have voting for the king and queen.”

Rocking purple suits and face coverings, Willow and Stike congratulated Grove with family surrounding the celebration.

“I haven’t been able to see most of my family because of quarantine so it meant so much that my mom organized the surprise,” said Grove. “The administration really cares about their students and I am so thankful for them.”