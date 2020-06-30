Settle the Debt raises $45K to eliminate lunch debt at 24 schools

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Students across 24 schools in Prince William County no longer need to worry about their school lunch debt.
On Monday, Adelle Settle delivered a check for $45,601.30. The money is raised through her organization, “Settle the Debt,” and is nearly double what they were able to raise last year.
“We are very proud to have raised over $45,000 this summer, especially during a global pandemic. We are incredibly grateful to our donors and hope to raise even more next school year,” Settle told WDVM in an email.
Donning their face coverings, Settle posed for a commemoration picture with Adam Russo, the Director of School Food and Nutrition Services at Prince William County Public Schools. The photo was posted to Facebook and a caption that partially read:
“We wish we could have delivered to the principals again, and danced around with a big fake check, but hopefully next year we can get back to celebrating with the schools! Thank you to all of our donors! You made this possible!”
School lunch debt was wiped out at the following schools:
- Alvey
- Ashland
- Bel Air
- Buckland Mills
- Chris Yung
- Featherstone
- Fred Lynn Middle
- Gainesville Middle
- Glenkirk
- Gravely
- Haymarket
- Lake Ridge Elementary
- Lake Ridge Middle
- Mountain View
- The Nokesville School
- Old Bridge
- Pace West
- Pennington
- Piney Branch
- Tyler
- Victory
- Woodbridge High
- Woodbridge Middle
- Yorkshire
According to Settle the Debt, donations in this round also came in from Chick-fil-A Virginia Gateway & Chick-fil-A Haymarket. If you would like to make a donation, click here.
