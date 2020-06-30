Settle the Debt raises $45K to eliminate lunch debt at 24 schools

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. All students are offered the same lunch at Gonzales and other Santa Fe public schools to avoid any chance of embarrassing students whose parents may have fallen behind on meal payments. In April 2017, New Mexico became the first state to outlaw the shaming of children for any unpaid meals. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Students across 24 schools in Prince William County no longer need to worry about their school lunch debt.

On Monday, Adelle Settle delivered a check for $45,601.30. The money is raised through her organization, “Settle the Debt,” and is nearly double what they were able to raise last year.

“We are very proud to have raised over $45,000 this summer, especially during a global pandemic. We are incredibly grateful to our donors and hope to raise even more next school year,” Settle told WDVM in an email.

Donning their face coverings, Settle posed for a commemoration picture with Adam Russo, the Director of School Food and Nutrition Services at Prince William County Public Schools. The photo was posted to Facebook and a caption that partially read:

“We wish we could have delivered to the principals again, and danced around with a big fake check, but hopefully next year we can get back to celebrating with the schools! Thank you to all of our donors! You made this possible!”

Adelle Settle and Adam Russo on June 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Settle the Debt).

School lunch debt was wiped out at the following schools:

Alvey

Ashland

Bel Air

Buckland Mills

Chris Yung

Featherstone

Fred Lynn Middle

Gainesville Middle

Glenkirk

Gravely

Haymarket

Lake Ridge Elementary

Lake Ridge Middle

Mountain View

The Nokesville School

Old Bridge

Pace West

Pennington

Piney Branch

Tyler

Victory

Woodbridge High

Woodbridge Middle

Yorkshire

According to Settle the Debt, donations in this round also came in from Chick-fil-A Virginia Gateway & Chick-fil-A Haymarket. If you would like to make a donation, click here.