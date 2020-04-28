Ryan Zimmerman thanks Inova Loudoun Hospital workers over surprise Zoom call

“You guys are the heroes,” he said. “We’re all pulling for you. Keep up the hard work.”

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and his wife Heather have launched a COVID-19 relief fund called Pros for Heroes. The MLB reports the couple has raised over $300,000 to help healthcare workers in the Inova Health System.

Zimmerman has personally thanked healthcare workers through surprise Zoom calls. Inova Loudoun Hospital medical workers knew they were logging on for a thank you message, but didn’t know who it was from.

“Hope you guys are hanging in there,” Zimmerman said. “I know you guys have been kind of at this since the very beginning and have seen the worst but also the best of it as well.”

The 2019 World Series champ was joined by pitcher Max Scherzer. “You guys are the heroes,” he said. “We’re all pulling for you. Keep up the hard work.”

After their shifts were over, the staff members were treated to healthy dinners catered by Simply Lunch. “This is just one less place they have to stop. One less place that puts them at risk,” said President of Inova Health Foundation Sage Bolte. “They can go from home to hospital, hospital to home, knowing that they have the nutrition they need with the encouragement that they need to stay much safer.”

After each surprise call, Bolte says she gets emails and text messages of thanks. “I got a beautiful message from one of our chief nursing officers who said that they’d had a really rough shift that day. There’d been a lot of highly complicated cases. The team was really just trying to stick it through to the end of their shift and to hear that they were being appreciated truly gave them the juice to make it to the end.”

“Ryan and Heather are expecting their third child soon and even in the midst of all of that — that last few weeks before baby comes — they still thought of us,” Bolte said. “And it makes me emotional thinking about that.”