Quilts of Valor uses sewing machines to honor military heroes

BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Quilts of Valor is an international organization that aims to honor veterans and military service members by sewing quilts.
“Quilts equal healing,” said Marianne Elliott, Quilts of Valor member.
Berryville’s Quilts of Valor chapter has produced 253,000 quilts over 17 years. Each quilt is awarded to a military hero as a thank you for their service.
The group has not met since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The local chapter typically meets once a month and has roughly a dozen members who craft the quilts. Many of the Quilts of Valor members have personal ties to the military.
“I’m a veteran and so I’m a veteran giving back to others who have served,” said Elliott.
