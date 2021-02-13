Prince William County food service director wins national award

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Prince William County food service director has received a national award for his outstanding leadership in a school nutrition program

Adam Russo, Director of School Food and Nutrition Services at Prince William County Public Schools, received the 2021 Foodservice Achievement Management Excellence award.

Under his direction, Russo led the staff to serve 6,000 more breakfasts to students during the pandemic.

Russo says that normally, the schools will serve 15 million meals per year — but since September, the school has already surpassed that.

“I say it all the time, but they give me awards all the time, and I don’t do a whole lot,” said Russo. “The team does everything. And they make me look really good, so it’s more appreciation for them honestly, for all of their hard work and continued support.”

Russo is one of only four food service workers across the country to receive the honor.