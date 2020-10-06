Post office one step closer to being renamed for WWII vet

Duncan died on August 16, 2019 at 100-years-old, two months after he traveled to Normandy for the 75th anniversary and commemorations of D-Day.

The House of Representatives unanimously passed Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton’s bill to honor Norman Duncan, who was an advocate for caregivers in Loudoun County.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The downtown Leesburg post office is one step closer to being renamed after a World War II veteran. The House of Representatives unanimously passed Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton’s bill to honor Norman Duncan, who was an advocate for caregivers in Loudoun County.

The congresswoman met Mr. Duncan when she was a state senator. “He would come to Richmond and advocate for caregivers. He was such a fixture in the veteran community,” Wexton said. “He was warm, he was caring, he had a great sense of humor. He was always looking out for others.”

Duncan was active in the state’s capital and locally; Wexton says he didn’t miss a Veterans Day celebration in Loudoun County. Mr. Duncan was a member of the 29th Infantry Division, 116th Regiment, E Company. An injury had him transferred to General Eisenhower’s extended staff and special services division, where he later served as a master sergeant. In 2018, Duncan received the Legion of Honor from France for his work in Operation Overlord in Normandy.

In Virginia, Duncan advocated for caregivers and founded Loudoun’s Labor of Love Day: a celebration of caregivers observed on Labor Day. He was named one of the 100 most influential people in Loudoun County in 2016.

Duncan died on August 16, 2019 at 100-years-old, two months after he traveled to Normandy for the 75th anniversary and commemorations of D-Day.

“Everybody who knew him fell in love with him. He was such a wonderful member of the community so I think everybody’s glad to have this concrete tribute for him,” Wexton said.

Wexton says she’s working with Senator Tim Kaine’s office to get the bill passed before the term ends. The Senate adjourned on Monday and will be back later this month.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM