Photoshoot with Santa raises funds for dog’s surgery

LINGANORE, Md (WDVM) – A Frederick couple thought outside the box this holiday season to come up with a photoshoot to raise money for their dog’s surgery.

The event was set up at Coldstream Beach in Lake Linganore where participants could have a holiday photoshoot with their pets and Santa Claus.

The photoshoot was set up by Tina Bodmer to raise funds for her dog Pumpkin’s heart surgery which could cost up to $4,800.

“She has a congenital heart defect so that means she was born with a hole in her heart,” Bodmer said. “We’re trying to raise funds for her to get the surgery she needs to fix it. And then once she’s fixed, she should go on to live a normal life.”

Bodmer’s husband played the role of Santa and the couple’s friends came out to show their support with their own fundraisers to help pay for Pumpkin’s procedure.

The photoshoot raised almost $500 and Bodmer said they might consider making the event an annual experience.

“She just keeps fighting to live so as long as she fights to live, I’m going to fight to get her the surgery she needs,” Bodmer said.