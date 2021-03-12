Parents and students surprise St. John Catholic School staff with drive-by parade

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Families at St. Johns Regional Catholic School organized a surprise parade with decorated cars, music and signs to thank the staff for all that they have done this year for students.

Tony Checchia is a parent of two St. Johns students and planned this to celebrate the staff’s effort to go above and beyond to keep their students safe while learning.

Checchia said, “Having our kids in person, I don’t think you can replace that. Certainly not behind a computer screen.”

Students such as Kennedy Holler and Gianna Checchia also had the chance to show their appreciation.

Holler said, “They’ve put a lot of things in their life out of their way just so they can teach us.”

Checchia said, “When I’m in class it just actually makes me feel like I can learn better.”

Principal Dr. Jones said her staff deserves to be thanked 100 times for all of their work, and she has so much pride seeing everyone come together during a difficult time.

Jones said, “They’ve learned so much in a short amount of time. We’re actually doing synchronize learning so they are teaching students in a virtual way and in person at the same time.”