NoVa volunteer organization tutors students across the globe

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A Northern Virginia charity called “Girls Who Math” is providing tutoring services to students across the globe.

The service provides students access to 300 volunteers in 32 countries access to tutoring and classes in the stem field. Since their small start in Falls Church, VA, the organization has helped over 800 students.

The mission is to help educate women and inspire them to pursue careers in STEM. However, the pandemic inspired the team to expand their outreach.



“Originally we were just catering towards girls in stem, but because of COVID and because so many people lost education opportunities, we ended up expanding and allowing everyone to join our courses and our tutoring,” said Cynthia Wang, Director for Girls Who Math.

Girls Who Math has provided over 6,000 hours of individualized tutoring for their students.