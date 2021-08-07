New York man stops in Winchester, Va. on 500+ mile journey to honor 9/11 victims

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a Staten Island man is walking over 500 miles to honor his brother who died in the line of duty responding to the terror attack on the Twin Towers.

Frank Siller, founder of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, lost his brother Stephen, a New York City firefighter, who responded to the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Tunnel to Towers works to support families of fallen first responders and severely injured service members. The foundation provides housing aid through financial support like paying off a mortgage of a family’s home or building them a home if they don’t already own one. Tunnel to towers has pledged 200 mortgage free homes to families of fallen first responders and severely injured service members this year including the family of Senior Airman Logan Young who was killed responding to a fire in Kearneysville, West Virginia earlier this year.

“We don’t want this to happen again. America was under attack,” Siller said, passionately. “20 years ago, we had Islamic terrorists who tried to kill as many Americans as possible. They killed 2977 of us. One was my brother. It’s important that we don’t forget our history.”

Siller started his journey at the Pentagon and will make his way up towards New York City, before taking the exact same route his brother, Stephen, ran to assist after the terror attacks 20 years ago.

“I’m not going to do exactly what he did that day. I’m gonna go through that tunnel… I can never emulate… I can never do what he did that day,” Siller said.

Siller explained his brother, Stephen, was in turnout gear which included an oxygen tank. Stephen Siller ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, which is about two miles, before running up West Street to Ground Zero. Frank believes after his brother arrived at the World Trade Center, he entered the South Tower to assist victims inside of the building.

Siller will be stopping at the three significant places along his 537 mile route, the Pentagon, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Ground Zero, to honor and recognize locations where so many lost their lives in 2001.

Local service members joined Siller as he walked part of his route in downtown Winchester before he began the next leg of his journey. Among those walking were members of Sr. Airman Logan Young’s Air National Guard unit alongside his family, and members of the Winchester Police Department as well as members of the Winchester Fire and Rescue.

Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel were honored the tour made a stop in Winchester.

“It was hard to believe that it was happening and ever since it’s really been impactful in what we do and how we approach this fire service in general,” Chief Henschel said. “Now, we consider safety and what cancer impact means to our firefighters, and what we need to do to remember this and so that somebody [sic] don’t forget and that we honor those members that have sacrificed and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The next stop on Frank’s journey will be in Cumberland, Maryland on August 14th.

For more information about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit their website.