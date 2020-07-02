New “Kindness Fairies of Hagerstown” promotes community giving

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you don’t believe in magic, you might want to think again, because fairies are coming to Hagerstown– kindness fairies.

This program through the Facebook page ” Kindness Fairies of Hagerstown” and it promotes giving without a cause.

It works like a Secret Santa operation: you enter a household that you want to “dust” — which means it will be gifted with a surprise and the fairies of Hagerstown will put together a kindness box to leave at their doorstep.

Or you can gift someone with your own surprise, and you don’t have to leave your home to participat. Many people have been mailing their neighbors gifts and surprising them with kindness.

The group organizer Gennelle Bennett says the pandemic has made it difficult for many people, and this group can give people something to look forward to, and it allows people to know that the community is here to give support.









So if you would like to dust someone or be dusted, you can join the facebook group ” Kindness Fairies of Hagerstown”, and get involved, but you must be 21 years of age.

“It’s just a fun thing to do to brighten everyone’s day, and when you get dusted you might want to dust the person back, or maybe dust some other random person, I got dusted personally the other day, and it made my day, so I thought to myself, let’s start this in Hagerstown, because there’s so many good people there.” said Bennett.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM