National Association of Realtors awards A Farm Less Ordinary $10,000

This year, the grants are priceless for organizations grappling with the coronavirus, including A Farm Less Ordinary, which was facing layoffs.

Realtor Greg Masucci and his wife, Maya, employ 17 people with disabilities at two farms in Bluemont and Leesburg.

BLUEMONT, Va. (WDVM) — The National Association of Realtors has awarded Realtor Greg Masucci and his nonprofit, A Farm Less Ordinary, a $10,000 grant. In 2016, Masucci and his wife, Maya, founded the farm to employ young adults with disabilities.

The grant is one of five NAR hands out every year as part of its Good Neighbor Awards program. Masucci and A Farm Less Ordinary will be featured in the November-December issue of Realtor Magazine.

In 21 years, NAR has awarded nearly $1.4 million in grants to more than 200 Realtor-led nonprofits. This year, the grants are priceless for organizations grappling with the coronavirus, including A Farm Less Ordinary, which was facing layoffs. The farm employs 17 people with intellectual disabilities (ID) and developmental disabilities (DD) at its locations in Bluemont and Leesburg.

“For people who have ID, DD — even though being laid off is not necessarily their fault, it could be a function of money, sometimes because of their disability they might internalize it as being their fault somehow. And that would really break my heart,” Masucci said.

A Farm Less Ordinary was stretched thin on cash. Greg and Maya opened the farm earlier in the season than usual (in March instead of May) to keep their employees occupied. “A lot of these kids are coming from high school transitional programs or something like that and, people with ID, DD — when they lose their routines — it can really mess them up,” Masucci said.

NAR’s Wesley Shaw says 72 percent of realtors volunteer in their communities — more than double the average of the general population.

“What is so special about Greg, and this applies to all our Good Neighbors, is that he saw a problem in his community and he decided to do something to help,” Shaw said. “Greg knew from his experience with his own son that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have remarkably few resources and services, especially after they age out of public school.”

The farm’s employees plant and harvest fruits and veggies and make jams. All are sold at nearby farmers markets and available to purchase through a “community supported agriculture,” or CSA, program.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM