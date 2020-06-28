Montgomery County launches Food Security Fund

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando held a press conference Saturday morning to announce the launch of the Montgomery County Food Security Fund.

The fund leverages county dollars with private contributions from various local partners to address food insecurity within the county.

The need is great and this has been like this for months. it’s not something that we would want to see,” Jawando said. “We know that before this crisis, before COVID, we had many food insecure neighbors and residents in this county. it has exacerbated that problem.”

Jawando said the new initiative has three goals: Addressing food security for residents, supporting local food banks, restaurants and farmers, and to expand the pool of donors both large and small to increase food security resources.

The greater Washington Community Foundation helped spearhead the initiative and President and CEO Tonia Wellons said they are looking forward to expanding their partnership with the county.

“We know that there is so much more that can be done to bear the talent and treasure of everyone in this community,” Wellons said. “And we know that working together we can meet the needs today to build a better food system that is safe, efficient, and equitable.”

Jawando said the fund has already raised close to half a million dollars from local organizations and they are calling on the community to consider donating