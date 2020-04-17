Montgomery County group makes thousands of masks for those in need

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Government regulations to stay home and cover faces in public caused the nation’s supply of face masks to quickly run out.

As the demand for masks grew, so did the MOCO Mask Makers group. The group’s mission is to connect those in need of masks with someone who can make them.

“Over 7,000 masks have been requested and over 4,000 masks have been delivered,” said Theresa Hiatt, MOCO Mask Makers’ logistical coordinator.

Each night, she drives across the county to deliver and collect masks and raw materials. Hiatt says most of the group’s administrators are mothers who coordinate the group’s efforts while their children are occupied or asleep.

She says they’ve seen a lot of requests for masks from different people and departments across the county: first-responders, immunocompromised individuals and frontline workers, to name a few.

The mask makers are made up of dozens of volunteers connecting those in need, creating masks and distributing the final product.

Hiatt says the last five weeks or so have been hard, but heartwarming.

"I get to feel that strong level of community. I get to see citizens of Montgomery County care about a perfect stranger. You see pictures posted in our Facebook groups and on our Facebook pages and think, 'I made that mask and it's on somebody else, who I'm never gonna meet.' It makes you feel very intentionally involved in COVID-19," Hiatt said.













You don’t have to be crafty or have a sewing machine to get involved. Donations like elastic, filters and cloth are critical to make sure volunteers are able to keep making masks.

“We have a serious need for raw supplies, we have a serious need for people. This is a people movement. Our number one goal a MOCO Mask Makers is to have every citizen in Montgomery County wearing one of our masks.

Hiatt says the group knows committing to make thousands of masks is huge undertaking, but the mask makers are up to the challenge.