Maryland Ensemble Theatre creates masks from costume fabric, donated t-shirts

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — While the curtains may be closed at the Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET), company members aren’t bowing out just yet.

“When it comes to storytelling and sharing time with other people, the theatre is a magic place for those things to happen,” explained technical director at the MET, Stephen Craig.

The MET was only a two weeks away from putting on a show on their main stage when the State of Maryland issued an executive order banning large gatherings at venues like theatres.

“We wanted to find other ways where we could help the community, we started making masks with as you can see we have a lots of fabric here,” said associate artistic director at the MET, Julie Herber.

Several designers with the company started to create masks with rolls of fabric typically reserved to craft costumes for the stage.

“You look at [the rolls of fabric] and go ‘Well, we could have used this for a lovely costume but this takes precedent over anything that’s happening,’ Herber explained, “We have fabric, we have people that can sew, so let’s do it.”

After creating more than 800 masks that were delivered to the YMCA of Frederick County for distribution, the company was in need of more fabric.

United Way of Frederick county jumped in and donated loads of t-shirts, each of which can produce between six and ten masks.

The non-profit pitched in on the effort even further by donating $3,000 to the MET for operating costs to produce the masks as part of the COVID-19 Relief Campaign.

Dozens of the leftover t-shirts were distributed to board members of the MET and company members.

“I’m the carpenter, the metal worker, welder,” Craig said, “A lot of people here do a lot of different things, and it’s my turn to jump on the fabric train and get some masks going.”

Volunteers are making are designs both that require a sewing machine method, and the more DIY no-sew kind of masks.

“This is not only good for the health of people in the community, but it’s good for me. Now I feel as though I have a purpose even though I can’t tell the stories of our shows on stage,” Craig explained.