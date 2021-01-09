Maryland boy and his mother create care packages for senior citizens

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A local Maryland boy and his mother are sending care packages to senior citizens through a local partnership with personal care brand, Ivory.

Single mother Llacey Simmons decided to create an organization that would allow children to spread positivity, after her son, Cavanaugh, was bullied at school.

Since then, Cavanaugh has been recognized by prominent figures such as President Trump and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris for his work in the community. Through Cavanaugh’s organization, called “Cool & Dope“, he decided to partner with Ivory’s “Gentle Acts of Kindness” initiative to send care packages to isolated senior citizens during COVID-19.

“We’ve been incredibly blessed to be able to have an amazing partnership with Ivory,” said Simmons. “For the pandemic specifically, Cavanaugh used his life savings to make care packs. With Ivory’s help, we’ve been able to expand that beautifully and be able to serve almost 1,000 senior citizens in our community.”

Through the project, Cool & Dope has also been able to help 4,000 low-income families during the pandemic.