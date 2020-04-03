Martial arts facility in Prince William County holds free virtual lessons

What I like about this program is I get to see my instructors and I get to practice even though I'm not there

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Although it’s now empty on the inside due to COVID-19 Premier Martial Arts is still in business, offering free virtual lessons for adults and children of all ages during this time of quarantine.

Noah, Premier Martial Arts Participant said: “What I like about this program is I get to see my instructors and I get to practice even though I’m not there.”

Martial Arts instructors believe it’s important to keep their clients active, by teaching Krav Maga, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiujitsu, and gain character development messages. One mom and daughter duo have been taking courses for three years.

Reyna and Melissa, Premier Martial Arts Participant, “I like the fact that premiere gets her out of her comfort zone before she started martial arts she was very shy and just the quiet kid in the back of the class.”

Tim Rooks the owner of Premier Martial Arts said he knew to jumpstart online classes before Governor Northam issued for all non-essential businesses to close.

Rooks said, “Until we’re legally able to re-open our business for people to come back and train with us were going to keep offering online classes for some of the families that might still be hesitant to come back.”

Families are applauding the martial arts staff for being proactive in a time of uncertainty.

Emily, Jennifer and Kevin said these classes have been great just for keeping up with our skills. It never hurts them to get some stress out on a bag.