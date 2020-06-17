Loudoun High School student organizes no-contact grocery deliveries for high-risk people

"Slowly through word of mouth we continued to grow until we got pretty big and we just named it Project Support Initiative"

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Two Loudoun High School students organized a program to help elderly and immunocompromised people during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s called Project Support Initiative.

Akshath Mahajan, Founder of Project Support Initiative said, “I put on board some of my friends to help me do some of the deliveries, and slowly through word of mouth we continued to grow until we got pretty big.”

Mahajan said he started this program when his mentor expressed to him how afraid he was to go grocery shopping, because he didn’t want to put his wife’s health in jeopardy due to her being a cancer survivor.

Maneesh Vallurupalli, Loudoun High School Student said, “Akshath told me his story about his research mentor, and I got involved. I got supplies like hand sanitizer and gloves for one of my elderly neighbors, and that really combined our ideas.”

With the program beginning in late April, it has now expanded across Northern Virginia helping hundreds in need. Mahajan and Vallurupalli said all people have to do is contact their local chapter leader, and then those in need will be connected to a volunteer.

“They’ll get each others phone numbers, and they’ll discuss when the drop off is going to happen, what the address is, and any specifications on the list like. For example “hey I see you got pasta on the list do you want rigatoni pasta or spaghetti or anything like that?'” said Mahajan.

After the groceries are received and payments are sent electronically, volunteers wipe down their bags for extra precaution. Mahajan and Vallurupalli said they will continue to help those in need during this critical time.

