Loudoun County student wins Black History Month writing contest with her poem

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County 10th grader won a Black History Month writing contest with her poem, entitled “Colors.”

Rock Ridge High School student Zahria Ford won the Strong Men and Women in Virginia writing contest hosted by Dominion Energy.

In her poem, Ford discusses her experience growing up in a predominantly white classroom in another northern Virginia county. Ford says that when she found out she won, she couldn’t contain her excitement.



“I was extremely excited, I was so ecstatic because I didn’t think I would win at all,” said Ford. “I was running around the house and I was telling my mom, ‘Oh my gosh, I won.’ It was so crazy, I was so honored to win.”

Ford says other poets, such as inauguration speaker Amanda Gorman, inspire her by seeing other black women writers being represented.

Two Arlington county women were also honored as Strong Men and Women in Virginia History.