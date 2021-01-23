Loudoun County Board donates $10k to wounded sheriff’s deputy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted to donate $10,000 to the Loudoun First Reponders Foundation, to support the recovery of 26 year-old Camron Gentry.

Deputy Gentry was responding to a shoplifting call at a Walmart in Sterling on Jan. 2. However, the call took a turn when suspect pulled a gun, shooting Gentry four times, resulting in multiple shattered bones. Deputy Gentry had to have multiple surgeries to treat his wounds.

“I realize it’s county tax payer money, I do, and I realize this can’t happen all the time. But there are times where I think exceptions should be made, and for me, this is one of those exceptions,” said Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall.

In addition to the donation from the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, a Go Fund Me campaign has also raised over $114,000 for Gentry.

The Gentry family says they’re overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the amount of support they’ve received from people across the country.