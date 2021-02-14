Loudoun businesses hold ‘Pooches & Smooches’ Valentine’s Day photoshoot for charity

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Pups were feeling the love this weekend, as Loudoun County businesses teamed up to hold a Valentine’s Day-themed pet photoshoot for charity.

“This is a fundraiser photoshoot, it’s our second annual Pooches & Smooches,” said Ellen Zangla, pet photographer.

Pets posed for the camera in an effort to give back to the community. Zangla teamed up with pet services franchise, Woofie’s, to raise money for the Ampersand Pantry Project, an organization that provides food and personal items to Leesburg residents in need. The organization also provides diapers and pet food to residents.

“This project really got started just out of seeing the devastation of folks who could least tolerate it from COVID,” said Peter Burnett, Founder of the Ampersand Pantry Project.

Puppies were perched in front of a pink backdrop, created by local interior design business, A New View. Owners were asked to donate $25 for their pictures, but Zangla says some gave more.

“There’s a wish list and we’re sharing that with people…I feel like it’s just one way that people will come, they’ll get a good photo of their dog, and they’ll also be able to help communities,” she said.

“The community has been unbelievably generous, folks, like Ellen helping out and doing these kinds of fundraisers, make it possible for us to keep going at 10,000 dollars a week,” said Burnett.

This year, Pooches & Smooches raised $2,500 for the Ampersand Pantry Project.