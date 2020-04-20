Local volunteers produce more than 700 face masks as part of Maryland Mask Brigade

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — Hundreds of volunteers from across Maryland are uniting for an assembly line of mask-making.

“You have to come out of yourself to do something a little extra. The benefits are almost a little selfish because you get so much back,” explains Joyce Seng.

Seng says that’s a motto that’s dictated her life and amid the coronavirus outbreak, it’s true more than ever.

She is one of dozens of volunteers a part of the Maryland Mask Brigade, a network sewing together cotton masks for essential workers, hospitals, and nursing homes.

“To be able to reach for a mask or to reach for something and think that ‘Oh, the supply is going down,’ this is not good,” Seng explains “[Medical workers] don’t need these tensions. They need to have an endless supply.”

Seng is part of a local team of volunteers in the Ijamsville and Mount Airy areas.

Not all are skilled with a sewing machine, and so others are designated to measure out fabric, cut it out and continue it down an assembly line of volunteers.

“They tie up here and they tie around the bottom,” organizer, Sue Hynes explains with a mask in hand, “They’re designed to tie around the N-95 mask because the doctors, nurses, health care workers, they’re so short on supply. They’re typically getting issued one so they have to make it last.”

Hynes was inspired to organize the effort after her daughter, a nursing student at the University of Maryland, expressed the dire need for protective gear.

“i just wanted to turn this really awful thing that’s going on into something positive, and get people involved,” Hynes said.

So far, more than 25 families are helping the cause. More than 780 masks have been stitched up by the local group and donated to Frederick Health Hospital, Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, local nursing homes and several more organizations.

“It’s humanity working for humanity,” Seng said.

Hynes explains that demand has been slowly easing, but she predicts it could pick up again as all Maryland residents are required to wear masks inside essential businesses, like grocery stores.

For more information on the cause, email Sue Hynes at Hynesfour@gmail.com