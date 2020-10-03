Local organization giving away free winter clothing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Some people might welcome the colder fall weather, but others might not have the means to bundle up.

With the winter months approaching, a local organization, Families Helping Families, is holding a free clothing giveaway every Saturday with essentials like sweaters and coats as the cold weather draws closer.

Christine Cassatt is the part-time director of Families Helping Families. She believes that the organization is a huge help to the community as it allows people who might not be able to afford to buy new winter clothing to take donated items from other members of the community.

“A lot of people are struggling and a lot of people can come here any time they want.”

Cassatt stated that the organization is taking the necessary measures to sanitize clothing items that have been donated. All items are washed and then stored before being distributed during the Free Clothes Saturday events. All visitors must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. The organization also provides hand sanitizer.

Laura Sites is a volunteer with Families Helping Families. She started volunteering with the organization after receiving services from other groups similar to Families Helping Families.

“So I was in a similar situation where programs like this really helped me out. So, I just kinda wanna give back.”

Sites encourage anyone who needs help to visit Families Helping Families during their clothing giveaway days.

“If you need it, you know, come, please! I mean there is plenty. We have more than enough. And you know, I wouldn’t be embarrassed to come. I mean, there’s people who come to flea markets that are just like this and they pay for it. This is all free.”

Families Helping Families will be holding their free clothing giveaways every Saturday and items can be donated to their office located at 501 West Memorial Boulevard near the Hagerstown City Park.