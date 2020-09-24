Local organization creates an outdoor classroom for students learning to read

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A local non-profit, “All Ages Read Together,” is hosting outdoor reading classes for children.

The program was created to allow children to socialize and help prepare them for kindergarten. The Fairfax County-based organization helps underprivileged children gain critical reading skills needed to succeed in school.

Face masks with plastic coverings were created by volunteers to help the children see the shapes the instructor’s mouth makes when forming letters and sounds.

“When young children are learning words and how to pronounce, especially if English isn’t their first language, seeing how the pronunciation happens is very helpful for them.” Tamar Datan, Board Chair, All Ages Read Together

Since in-person classes can’t be outside during the winter months, instructors are teaching the parents on how to continue educating their children at home.

“The kids are learning, and you know what else is happening? Because the parents stay, we’re educating the parents. The parents are learning how to be the teacher.” Bethea Dowling, Teacher, All Ages Read Together

The outdoor program will run until October, and will then transition to online learning.

