Local group “Frederick Gives Back” feeds health care workers

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local group called Frederick Gives Back has decided to feed health care heores.

Frederick Gives Back is a community outreach project from Grace United Church of Christ. The group gives back to both restaurants and health care communities in Frederick. Using community donations, the group then pours back into local restaurants to prepare and deliver nutritious meals to local health care facilities. On Wednesday, the group partnered the 7th Street Cafe in Frederick to provide lunch for 85 front line workers at Ballenger Creek Center.

“We were trying to think of some way to thank those people who are giving up their own safety, to help us.” said volunteer, Karen Kehoe.

This is the third time the FGB has donated lunches to the center. Frederick Gives Back is always in need of volunteers or healthcare facilities and local restaurants who are interested in partnering with their project.

If you are interested in partnering with this group, email Trevor Addie-Carter, Project Management Administrator, at trevor.grucc@gmail.com for more information.

To donate, click here.