Local Girl Scouts team up with Vienna Art Society to create “kindness rocks”

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — Girl Scouts in Vienna are teaming up with the Vienna Art Society to spread kindness through colorful, painted rocks.

The troops have joined Vienna Art Society’s summer series, “The Art of Kindness” project to promote positivity during the COVID-19 crisis.

The rocks are displayed in the Vienna Community Center and Town Green, where people are able to read words of encouragement or see pictures of peace painted on the rocks.

So far, over 268 rocks are on display and the goal is to reach a total of 500 rocks. Thus far, the community has been responding positively to the event.

“So much goodness has come out of our project because people are spreading kindness in Vienna and elsewhere,” said Mary Ellen Larkins, Community Liaison Officer for the Vienna Art Society.

Deborah Brandt, Service Unit Manager for the Vienna Girl Scouts, said that she was thrilled to be asked to join the project. “We’re always looking for community service activities, especially those focused around being kinds to one another and how we can help our neighbors,” she said.

Brandt is reaching out to other troops in the area to participate in the kindness rock creations and hopes the movement continues to grow.