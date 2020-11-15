Local Girl Scout Troop tries to bring a pop of joy with fundraiser

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Birthdays, holidays, and other celebrations might look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Girl Scout Troop 81327 still wants to put a smile on the faces of their neighbors even if from a distance.

Summer Auth is a member of Troop 81327. She and her troop have been making and selling balloon bouquets to raise money for their troop and spread a little joy during a difficult time.

“In these hard times you know, cause with COVID and everything, we’re all like stuck at home, you know quarantine and stuff. We can’t really get out that much. But with these balloon bouquets, it like almost enlightens people’s days like when they see it.”

The money raised from the balloon bouquets will be used to fund their trip to Savannah, Georgia, which is the birthplace of the Girl Scouts. All of the troop members lit up at the prospect of paying homage to the organization as well as the founder, Juliette Gordon Low.

Ava Wilson hopes that the bouquets bring as much joy to the recipients as they do to the troop members while creating the display. When the girls receive an order, they start by painting the jar which will be filled with candy and decorated with balloons and a personalized message from the sender.

“I actually like the painting and dropping it off because I think sometimes when you drop them off, you aren’t like fast enough to just ring the doorbell and run away. So sometimes they kinda come out, and they just, they seem so happy, they seem so excited that this is happening. They’re like ‘wow! This is like so sweet! Thank you!’ and I like the painting because it’s something personalized to them. It’s something that you’re a part of that they don’t necessarily know, but you know.”

While the troop can still meet safely during the pandemic, they have had to cancel or postpone highly anticipated trips and events with other troops like the younger girl scouts known as Daisies and Brownies.

Cheyanne Auth and Karissa Forsythe explained that they missed being able to see the other troops especially the younger scouts. Auth exclaimed that it means a lot to her that she is a mentor to the Daisies and Brownies because “when they grow up, they get to become just like us.”

Forsythe stated that mentoring other Girl Scouts means carrying on the legacy of the organisation.

“It means a lot because we see just about the same girls at every event and it’s great to watch them grow. The girls will grow up and then there’ll be more girls and it will just keep on the legacy of girl scouts. Like we’re just doing our small part in it that will make a big difference.

To order a balloon bouquet, please reach out to Troop 81327 via email, Troop81327@gmail.com.