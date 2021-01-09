Local family raises money for NICU cameras

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A local Virginia family is giving back to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) families who can’t be near their babies.

Parents Alison and Josh Stern decided to start a fundraiser after their baby, Emerson, was in a NICU in D.C., and his parents could only watch him from afar. When the couple realized not all hospitals had cameras, they collected donations from other NICU families to buy cameras for the Virginia Hospital Center.

The Sterns collaborated with the hospital to launch the AngelEye Camera Campaign, with an initial $20,000 match from The Superhero Project. The hospital says that the cameras provide comfort to the parents and allow a bonding experience, even from a distance. “These cameras will be instrumental in allowing our NICU families to bond with their baby when they can’t be next to them,” said Colleen Hughes, the project lead at Virginia Hospital Center Foundation. “They can talk, sing or read, which is a really nice way to continue to bond before they take baby home.”

The project has raised $72,000 in 6 weeks, with over 60 donors.