Local church renovates emergency housing center during “Reach Week”

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The men staying at the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission, a center dedicated to those in need of emergency housing, were recently gifted a renovation of their space. This came near the end of Crossroads Church’s “Reach Week”, an annual celebration where the crossroads church reaches out to the community to help those in need.

This year, along with giving out hundreds of cards and around 1,500 meals, the church also upgraded an entire wing of the Union Rescue Mission building.

“We do a supply collection drive in the weeks leading up to Easter, we celebrate Easter, and then we use those supplies to go out and make a huge impact and difference in the community,” said Sarah Panek, director of connections for Crossroads Church.

Organizers said this year’s “Reach Week” felt long overdue, as “Reach Week” 2020 had to be canceled due to stay-at-home orders at the start of the pandemic.

COVID only seemed to encourage the members of this church to do even more, and they installed all-new flooring, upgraded the ceiling tiles, put in new furniture, painted inspirational quotes all over the walls and even updated the TV lounge.

Members of Crossroads Church and the Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission gathered in the newly-renovated space, waiting for speeches to begin. (Image Credits: Roshan Davis)

“I want to thank Pastor Derick and Pastor Jessica, and the Crossroads family,” Pastor Tim Guerino, superintendent of Martinsburg Union Rescue Mission, said during a group prayer over the new space. “Going above and beyond what was even expected. We didn’t even expect this much. We were just glad the floors were getting done.”

The Crossroads Church pastor said this is just one part of their multi-year mission to turn Martinsburg into “Blessed-burg”, and to change the reputation of the city for the better while improving the lives of the people living in it.

“If we’re gonna make a better city, it starts in all avenues of life,” said Pastor Derick Amsler, pastor of Crossroads Church. “And I believe that the church is best when we’re outside of the church walls, serving and loving people in our own community.”

Members of Crossroads Church said the renovation alone totaled to about $15,000.